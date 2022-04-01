TUI’s (TUI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUI. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.73).

TUI opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

