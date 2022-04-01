Tullow Oil’s (TUWLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.
Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWLF)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.