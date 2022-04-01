Tullow Oil’s (TUWLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

