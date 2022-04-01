Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.88.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

