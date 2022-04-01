U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO George M. Bee Purchases 1,567 Shares

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) CEO George M. Bee bought 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $11,204.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

USAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.