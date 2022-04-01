U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $6,443,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Silica by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. 1,761,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.91. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

