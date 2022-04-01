Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

