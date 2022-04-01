Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,260,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 84,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. 16,783,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,726,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.