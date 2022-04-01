UBS Group Boosts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.99) to GBX 3,050 ($39.95) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,025.14.

NGLOY stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

