UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 954,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 345.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCBJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. UCB has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.