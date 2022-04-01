UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Gap Down to $59.52

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.52, but opened at $58.00. UDR shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 82,528 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Get UDR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in UDR by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in UDR by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.