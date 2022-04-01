UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Gap Down to $59.52

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.52, but opened at $58.00. UDR shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 82,528 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in UDR by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in UDR by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.