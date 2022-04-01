UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $21.59 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

