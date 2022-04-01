UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $57.50

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $57.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

