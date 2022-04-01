UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 99442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

