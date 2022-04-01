Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,781,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

