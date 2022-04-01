Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of UFI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Unifi has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unifi will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

