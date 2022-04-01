UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.13. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in UniFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UniFirst by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

