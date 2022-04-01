UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Down 3.6% After Earnings Miss

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $183.53 and last traded at $183.53. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.40.

The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $197.18.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

