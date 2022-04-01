uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.05.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $867.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 423,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 541,845 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

