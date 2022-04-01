Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Unisys has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unisys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Unisys by 53.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unisys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Unisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Unisys by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.