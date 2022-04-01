United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,392. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after buying an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

