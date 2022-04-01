United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.00. The stock had a trading volume of 465,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,155. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

