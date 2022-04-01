United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $383.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from higher rental revenues, fleet productivity and absorptions. Fleet productivity was up 10.4% for 2021 from the prior year, depicting better fleet absorption. United Rentals gains from accretive acquisitions and solid end-market demand. Even its 2022 guidance exhibits broad-based growth across the company’s verticals, with persistent growth opportunities for non-residential and industrials verticals including refining, metals and minerals and power projects. Yet, unprecedented supply-chain disruptions are headwinds. Earnings estimates for 2022 have decreased 0.2% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the company's prospects.”

Several other analysts have also commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

NYSE:URI opened at $355.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

