United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $379.69.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $355.21 on Thursday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.01 and its 200-day moving average is $342.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,926,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.