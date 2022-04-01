Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.23 and last traded at $95.95. Approximately 42,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,420,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.