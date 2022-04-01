Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $293.13 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.