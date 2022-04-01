USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 147,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,514. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

