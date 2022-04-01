USDK (USDK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $103.91 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $103.91 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07281409 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.49 or 0.99951371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045842 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

