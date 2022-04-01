Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.86. 19,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.21. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 30.14%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Utah Medical Products (Get Rating)
Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.
