Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Y stock opened at $847.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $698.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

