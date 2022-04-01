Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,271 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

