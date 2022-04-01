Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $328,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $188.59 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

