Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

