Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2,166.7% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

