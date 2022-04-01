Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.21. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.