Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.68. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

