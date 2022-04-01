Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 205 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.68. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.