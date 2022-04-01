Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

