Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

