Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 95.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

