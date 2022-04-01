Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 9,065 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

