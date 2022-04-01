VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 261,865 shares.The stock last traded at $47.19 and had previously closed at $47.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

