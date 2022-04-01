VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 261,865 shares.The stock last traded at $47.19 and had previously closed at $47.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.