VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

