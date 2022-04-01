Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 154,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,793,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.83 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.