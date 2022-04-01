Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 511,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,708,000 after buying an additional 1,044,690 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.79. 112,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

