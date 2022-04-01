Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $80.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,343,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

