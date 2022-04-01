Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $80.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
