Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,118. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

