Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. 68,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,941. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

