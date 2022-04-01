Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to report $26.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $27.84 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $32.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $104.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.20 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -1.05. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

