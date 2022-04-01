Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €113.00 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €113.00 ($124.18) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.00 ($110.99).

Shares of Varta stock traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €89.90 ($98.79). 418,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. Varta has a twelve month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a twelve month high of €165.90 ($182.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €108.12.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

