Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.30. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

VAXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

